Dallas' Chase Tower to be renamed, get multi-million dollar makeover

One of Dallas' tallest skyscrapers is getting a multi-million dollar makeover, which includes a brand-new name.

The building on 2200 Ross Avenue which has been called Chase Tower, will be rebranded as Dallas Arts Tower.

DALLAS - NOVEMBER 05: Architects Skidmore, Owings and Merrills Chase Tower in Dallas, Texas on November 5, 2017. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Expand

The 55-story skyscraper near the Dallas Arts District's new name "pays tribute to the surrounding neighborhood and amplifies the district’s mission to unify culture and commerce," according to a release from Stream Realty Partners, who has leased the building since 2016.

The lobby will be upgraded, including an art gallery with works from local artists.

There will also be two new restaurants added in the tower's lobby and rotunda areas, run by Dallas-based hospitality company Milkshake Concepts. One is said to be a European-style café and the other will be a Greek restaurant.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (Source: Stream Realty Partners)

"This deal has been a long time in the making," Imran Sheikh, the CEO and Founding Partner of Milkshake Concepts, said in a release. "2200 Ross is an iconic building in the heart of Dallas, and we are extremely excited by the vision the owners have shared with us for it."

Construction on the lobby and restaurants are expected to start this summer and is expected to be completed in early 2024.