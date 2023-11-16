A Celina ISD assistant superintendent was arrested earlier this month for allegedly soliciting a prostitute online.

Russell McDaniel was arrested on November 2 by Dallas Police.

Russell McDaniel (Source: Dallas County)

Dallas County records show McDaniel was charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Celina ISD tells FOX 4 that McDaniel was immediately placed on administrative leave upon hearing of his arrest.

"Mr. McDaniel is no longer with the district," the Celina ISD said in the statement.

In Texas, solicitation of prostitution is a state jail felony. A state jail felony is punishable by up to $10,000 in fines and/or between 180 days and 2 years in jail.