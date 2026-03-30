Celina ISD approves new contract for superintendent amid Bill Elliott investigation

The Brief The Celina ISD board voted 5-2 to approve a new contract for their superintendent on Monday night. It was the first meeting of Celina ISD's board since former athletic director Bill Elliott surrendered his teaching license amid a state investigation. Elliott had retired in January while on administrative leave after his son, Caleb Elliott, was arrested on child pornography charges while coaching football at a Celina ISD middle school.



The Celina ISD board met on Monday night for the first time since former athletic director Bill Elliott surrendered his teaching license amid a state investigation.

Celina ISD board meeting

What we know:

Celina ISD approved a new contract for their superintendent, Tom Maglisceau, in a 5-2 vote Monday evening.

The district also introduced Brent Whitson, Celina ISD's new athletic director and football coach, during the meeting.

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Bill Elliott investigation

Dig deeper:

It was the board's first meeting since former AD and coach Bill Elliott surrendered his teaching license.

Elliott had surrendered his teaching license voluntarily after an allegation that happened in 1995 was made against him.

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Celina Police say they were made aware of the allegation against Elliott in November 2025, but the statute of limitations had passed to pursue a criminal investigation.

As part of the investigation, Elliott was placed on a Do Not Hire list by the Texas Education Agency.

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Elliott retired from his role in January after he had been on administrative leave since last fall when the district was investigating his son Caleb, a former football coach at Moore Middle School who was arrested on child pornography charges in October 2025.

Maglisceau has been superintendent of Celina ISD since 2019. Calls for his resignation have come since allegations against Caleb Elliott unfolded last fall, including from a third-party report released earlier this year.

Calls for community and calls for change

What they're saying:

Maglisceau spoke to the crowd gathered at the board meeting before public comment.

"There are some people in our community that are tearing into one another, and it hurts my heart, and it hurts my heart if I'm part of that, but I don't understand why people aren't willing to simply reach out to one another and sit with another in community and try to seek resolution with one another," Maglisceau said.

Celina ISD Superintendent Tom Maglisceau

Local perspective:

Gilbert Orozco, the father of a victim of Caleb Elliott's actions, is part of the group that's pushing for a change in leadership in the district.

"They told us, put your kid in our hands, have faith in us, have trust in us, and we'll keep them safe," Orozco told FOX 4's Amelia Jones. "When we told our son that he says they failed us. So, that hits very hard. They failed us, and if they failed us under his watch, it's going to continue to happen."