Cedar Hill man arrested after shooting Amazon delivery driver

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The Brief Police arrested 33-year-old Samuel Laird for shooting an Amazon delivery driver at a Cedar Hill home. The driver, Yirmar Martinez, was shot twice. Investigators expect to present an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge against Laird this week.



Police arrested a 33-year-old man after he shot an Amazon delivery driver outside a Cedar Hill home.

What we know:

Yirmar Martinez, who is a delivery driver for Amazon, says she was shot by 33-year-old Samuel Laird while delivering packages on Oct. 12.

The shooting happened after Martinez pulled into a Cedar Hill home driveway. Martinez says she turned her high beams on to try and see a front door, pulling forward to an access road near the house.

That's when Martinez says she saw Laird standing outside with a gun.

Martinez claims Laird said something in English she could not understand before opening fire.

She was shot twice, with one bullet grazing the top of her head and another hitting her in the lower back.

Police found Martinez in a nearby parking lot. Her injuries are non-life-threatening.

Both the victim and the suspect cooperated with the investigation over the past week, officials said.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Martinez's injury

Amazon statement

What they're saying:

Amazon sent the following statement to FOX 4 about the shooting:

"The safety of delivery partners is a top priority, and we've been in contact with her to make sure she knows what support is available. We’re looking into this, and we’ll cooperate with law enforcement as they investigate."

What's next:

Laird remains in the Dallas County Jail.

Investigators expect to present an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge against Laird this week.