Cause under investigation after 82-year-old dies in Richardson house fire

Crews are still investigating the cause of a fire at a Richardson home early Saturday morning that led to the death of an 82-year-old.

Firefighters responded to the neighborhood on Fall Creek Drive just after 5 a.m.

They did manage to get the fire under control after about an hour, but the homeowner died as a result of the fire.

Fire officials haven't shared a cause of death, but believe the resident was home alone when the fire started.