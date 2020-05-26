Cars line up for miles outside reopened Krispy Kreme in Louisiana

A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop reopened in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the first time in over a year while it underwent renovations and suffice it to say, it attracted quite a crowd.

The store was scheduled to turn on their famous “Hot Now” sign at 6 a.m. on May 26, but there was already a line of customers outside that started forming at 2 a.m., according to local news outlets.

Video shows a long line of vehicles outside the Plank Street Krispy Kreme, where more than 100 cars were waiting by 3 a.m.

The popular doughnut shop will operate a 24/7 drive-thru window, but will be following social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the company.

This wasn’t the first or only time Krispy Kreme’s popularity caused a traffic jam.

During their "free graduate dozen" promotion, stores were forced to end the deal early after a blocks-long traffic jam occurred in front of a store in Long Beach, California.

According to a report, police were called to intervene at around 11:50 a.m. on May 19, hours after the one-day-only promotion began.

Though the graduate dozen will be available at Krispy Kreme stores nationwide until May 24, it was only available for free on May 19, and only for graduates who showed up dressed in graduation cap and gown, or had a student ID, graduation announcement, or tassel that confirmed they were a graduating senior.