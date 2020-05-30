Car, mattress, and dumpster set on fire at George Floyd protest in downtown Austin

A car was set on fire at a protest demanding justice for George Floyd. The vehicle fire happened in front of the Austin Police Department's headquarters in downtown Austin.

A mattress, a wood frame for the mattress, and a dumpster at a Gulf gas station were also set on fire during the protest in front of APD headquarters.

The Austin Fire Department was called in to help put out the fire.

Protesters took to the streets in downtown Austin, demanding justice for George Floyd and Mike Ramos.

George Floyd was an unarmed black man who died after Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for an extended period of time. Chauvin has since been charged with third-degree murder.

Mike Ramos was a black man killed in Austin last month by officers with APD. The shooting occurred in a parking lot at the Rosemont at Oak Valley apartments. It was filmed by several witnesses.

A cell phone video shared with FOX 7 Austin shows Ramos with his hands up, showing his waist. He is standing on the drivers-side of a car, telling police he is unarmed.

People have been gathering in major cities across the United States to protest the death of George Floyd, After days of widespread protests in various cities, officials have issued a curfew in order to curb the violence.