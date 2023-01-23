Can you help? 800+ Dallas children on wait list for mentor

article

More than 800 children in the Dallas area are looking for someone to help guide them on a path towards success.

That’s the number of children on the wait list for the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program.

January is National Mentoring Month.

People who are part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters program said it’s a commitment, but it’s also an opportunity to change a life.

"What sets Big Brothers Big Sisters apart is our matches are staying together on average over three years. Think about that. That same mentor in your life for over three years," said Jenny Harper, the president of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Dallas.

The organization said there’s a great need for men of color to volunteer.

To learn more about the program, visit www.bbbstx.org.