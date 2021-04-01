‘Caddyshack,’ ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’: Tubi adds more than 100 new movies

article

We promise this is not an April Fool’s joke: Tubi added more than 100 new titles on April 1 so you can binge-watch all of your favorite movies for free.

FOX’s streaming service has added nostalgic classics like "Caddyshack," "National Lampoon’s Vacation," and "Analyze This," as well as critically acclaimed films including "Driving Miss Daisy," "I Am Sam" and "Syriana."

There are plenty of titles to entertain the entire family, and unlike Netflix, none of the 30,000+ movies and shows on Tubi are being bumped for the newer additions.

Here are the newest movies free to stream on Tubi:

Action

16 Blocks (2006)Absolute Power (1997)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Passenger 57 (1992)

Three Kings (1999)

Black Cinema

Cleopatra Jones (1973)

New Jack City (1991)

Superfly (1972)

The Players Club (1998)

Comedy

Vegas Vacation (1997)

A Mighty Wind (2003)

Analyze This (1999)

Analyze That (2002)

Be Kind Rewind (2008)

Best in Show (2000)

Caddyshack (1980)

Detroit Rock City (1999)

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood (2002)

Driving Miss Daisy (1989)

Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Hairspray (1988)

My Blue Heaven (1990)

National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon (1993)

National Lampoon's Vacation (1983)

Son of the Mask (2005)

The In-Laws (2003)

The Informant! (2009)

Waiting for Guffman (1996)

Wag The Dog (1997)

Drama

About Schmidt (2002)

American Wrestler: The Wizard (2016)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Boiler Room (2000)

Ghost of Mississippi (1996)

Good Night and Good Luck (2005)

Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001)

I Am Sam (2001)

In the Valley of Elah (2007)

Kush Groove (1985)

North Country (2005)

Syriana (2011)

The Bucket List (2007)

The Right Stuff (1983)

The Outsiders (1983)

White Oleander (2002)

Horror

House of Wax (2005)

The Cell (2000)

The Reaping (2007)

The Wicker Man (2006)

Kids & Family

Cats and Dogs (2001)

Cats & Dogs: The Revenge Of Kitty Galore (2010)

Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Little Giants (1994)

Looney Tunes: Back In Action (2003)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1985)

Richie Rich (1994)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)

The Ant Bully (2006)

The Iron Giant (1999)

Romance

Arthur (2011)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Chasing Liberty (2004)

Defending Your Life (1991)

Forever Young (1992)

Forget Paris (1995)

Honeymoon in Vegas (1992)

Joe Versus the Volcano (1990)

License to Wed (2007)

Life As We Know It (2010)

Living Out Loud (1998)

Must Love Dogs (2005)

Music and Lyrics (2007)

No Reservations (2007)

The Accidental Tourist (1988)

The Invention of Lying (2009)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

We Are Your Friends (2015)

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Critters 2 (1988)

Inkheart (2008)

Sucker Punch (2011)

The Animatrix (2003)

The Astronaut’s Wife (1999)

The Golden Compass (2007)

The Invasion (2007)

Thriller & Mystery

A History of Violence (2005)

A Time to Kill (1996)

Body of Lies (2008)

Inherent Vice (2014)

Lost River (2015)

Michael Clayton (2007)

Murder at 1600 (1997)

Presumed Innocent (1990)

Swordfish (2011)

Tightrope (1984)

The Dead Pool (1988)

The Fugitive (1993)

The Number 23 (2007)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Veronica Mars (2014)

Tubi is an ad-supported video-on-demand service with a massive library of 30,000 movies and television shows that are free to stream for viewers. The platform is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Mexico.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally.

