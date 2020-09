article

Burleson police are investigating the murder of a 17-year-old teenager.

The victim was shot Monday at 11:20 p.m. at a townhome complex off I-35 near Crowley Rendon Road.

Shaunathon McMahon was found on a basketball court in a common area of the complex. Police say he did not live there.

Police have made no arrests. They are looking for people with information to come forward.