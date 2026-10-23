Boyd ISD trying to remove SRO connected to locker room hazing investigation, documents show

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The Brief Boyd ISD officials are attempting to remove a school resource officer following his media interviews about a high school hazing investigation. The city denied the school board's request to ban the officer, stating he did not violate any policies. It remains unknown if any school coaches or staff members will face charges for failing to properly report the incident.



After four students were arrested for an alleged hazing incident at Boyd High School in Wise County in September, Fox 4 has uncovered documents revealing Boyd ISD officials are trying to remove a school resource officer connected to the investigation.

What we know:

Jill Cameron, a friend of the victim’s family, spoke to the school board on Monday.

"A child was violated and not violated in a we got in a little fight in the locker room," Cameron said.

Two 17-year-old students and two juvenile students allegedly dragged a 14-year-old into a shower and removed his clothes. One student allegedly sat on the victim with his bare bottom.

"If the roles were reversed and this was a man doing this to a female, we’d be having a completely different story and I think that’s what everybody’s missing," Cameron said.

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‘He was scared’

The backstory:

Last month, Boyd Police Department’s Public Information Officer Ray Cannon interviewed with Fox 4 about the investigation.

"He was scared," Cannon said. "He was not sure how long this was going to go on."

Cannon is also a Boyd ISD school resource officer. The district contracts them from the department.

School board seeks to ban school resource officer

What's new:

Now, Fox 4 has obtained documents showing the school board wants the city to ban Officer Cannon from serving at any campus. A source close to the investigation believes it’s possible retaliation for the department’s continued investigation into the alleged hazing incident.

In an email to Boyd City Manager William Taylor, School Board President Kyle Erwin raised concerns about Officer Cannon conducting a 21-minute news interview about the hazing investigation while on district property — questioning "if he remained available to fulfill" his SRO duties.

Conducting news interviews is a part of Cannon’s job description at the department, but the school board questioned if it should’ve been done during school hours.

The board also "raised concerns regarding the questioning of students during the ongoing investigation and the coordination between law enforcement and school administration."

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City denies request

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, in an email to the board president, the city manager denied the request, saying, "The city has not identified a violation of the SRO agreement, city policy, or police department policy."

Police still exploring possible charges

What's next:

Traffic Police are still exploring possible charges against any coaches or staff members who may have not properly reported the incident.

As for the 14-year-old victim and his family, Cameron believes their well-being has not been the focus of the school district.

The board president says the board respectfully disagrees with the department’s decision to not ban Officer Cannon.