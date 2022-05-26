Bonton Farms receives $60,000 donation from Chili's

article

A non-profit community farm got a big vote of confidence from the Chili's restaurant chain.

The company raised and donated $60,000 to South Dallas' Bonton Farms.

The money will help Bonton Farms’ mission to provide healthy food in areas of southern Dallas where grocery stores are scarce.

"We're committed to not only walk with people that have somehow found themselves in those margins, left out, hopeless, incarcerated, addicted, whatever it may be, and walking with them to build a life that they were truly meant to live when they were created," said Daron Babcock, CEO and founder of Bonton Farms.

Bonton Farms also provides job opportunities and offers food and healthy cooking classes to its neighborhood.