Big rig thief leads officers on chase though Tarrant County

Haltom City police say a big rig thief led officers on a dangerous chase through several cities Tuesday morning.

Officers tracked down the stolen truck shortly before noon and tried to stop the suspect, identified as Travis Brandon, 34.

Police say he led them on a dangerous pursuit through several cities, at one point even speeding through the parking lot of North East Mall in Hurst.

He smashed two vehicles waiting at an intersection near the mall, but there were no reports of any serious injuries from that incident.

The chase continued into Fort Worth near the Tarrant County College northwest campus. The suspect eventually rounded back to Haltom City where he was arrested.