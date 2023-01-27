Athena Brownfield: Remains found in Oklahoma identified as missing 4-year-old

article

The remains of a child found in Oklahoma last week were positively identified as 4-year-old Athena Brownfield on Thursday.

Brownfield was first reported missing on Jan. 10 in Cyril, a small town located about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. A postal carrier found Athena’s 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside their home and alerted local police. Authorities then determined that Athena was missing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Athena Brownfield: Search for Oklahoma 4-year-old now a 'recovery operation'

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the remains were found on Jan. 17.

"Due to a gag order filed in Caddo County District Court, there is no additional comment on the investigation from the OSBI," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a post.

Ivon Adams (Source: Caddo County Sheriff's Office)

Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Arizona on murder and child neglect charges and returned to Oklahoma.

According to court documents, he told investigators he beat the girl to death the night of Dec. 25 and later buried her on property he and his wife once owned near the town of Rush Springs, where authorities found the child’s body. The document does not reveal why Ivon Adams was beating the girl.

Alysia Adams (Source: Caddo County Sheriff's Office)

Alysia Adams, 31, is also charged with two counts of child neglect in the case.

Athena and her sister are "related" to Alysia and had been in their care for at least a year, the bureau said in the statement.

Athena's older sister is now in protective custody.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



