Arlington World Cup matches boost local economy with record hotel revenue

The Brief Arlington officials project total World Cup economic impact to beat initial forecasts, with the first eight matches already generating $18 to $24 million before dining and retail spending are added. The high visitor demand drove average nightly room rates up nearly 47%, pushing June hotel and short-term rental revenue to a record-shattering $31 million. The exact total economic impact for Arlington and North Texas remains unknown, as officials say it will take another four to six weeks to calculate the final numbers.



The city of Arlington is celebrating a major success because of the World Cup. And there’s one semi-final match remaining.

World Cup Economic Impact

What we know:

Crowds have packed hotels, restaurants, and businesses across the city this summer.

While the final economic impact won’t be released for several more weeks, officials said they anticipate the numbers to be higher than expected.

By the numbers:

The city believes the first eight matches have already generated $18 to $24 million for the local economy. That’s before accounting for spending at restaurants, bars, and retailers.

Hotel and short-term rental revenue also reached a record $31 million in June, shattering the city’s previous monthly record of $23.6 million set in late 2024.

The occupancy rates were slightly lower than expected, but visitors paid way more for rooms, with average nightly rates climbing nearly 47%.

What they're saying:

The owner of the Grease Monkey Burger Shop said his customer traffic increased roughly 25% to 30% throughout the tournament.

"We’ve seen an overall increase throughout the whole period. It’s been more of an ongoing type thing than all at once," Paul Checkeye said. "We were thinking we were going to get overrun more during the games and before the game than what we actually saw. But overall, it’s been solid."

What we don't know:

Officials said it will take another four to six weeks following Tuesday’s semi-final match to calculate the full economic impact of Dallas Stadium’s nine matches.

Once all the numbers are in, they believe they will show a big win for Arlington and all of North Texas.