Arlington ISD, Dallas ISD starting to allow in-person learning for students on Monday

After starting the school year strictly online, it's time for some more North Texas students that selected in-person learning to go back to school.

Some students within Dallas ISD and Arlington ISD will start going back Monday. This as health officials continue to be concerned about more young people testing positive for COVID-19.

Masks will be mandatory for all Arlington ISD students grades 1-12.

“We'd also like to encourage our kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students to wear a mask every day,” Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcello Cavazos said.

Desks will be spaced out, and things like snack machines and water fountains will not be in use.

In Dallas ISD, there will be a staggered return to the classroom.

Parents with students in certain grades have the option to let their child go to class in-person starting Monday.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said that with coronavirus cases remaining flat, more parents support in-person learning.

“We were at 44% that wanted in-person learning, now that’s up to 54% that want in-person. People are seeing, okay, this is not becoming a problem. More people are choosing to come into the building,” he said.

This is the breakdown of the Dallas ISD students who can start school in-person Monday:

Pre-K and kindergarten students.

Fourth or sixth graders moving to a new campus.

Elementary students who are going to a new middle school.

Middle school students who are in a new high school building.

All other students have the option of in-person learning starting October 5.

When Dallas ISD high school students return, there will be a hybrid model. Meaning some days students will do learning on campus, and some days it will be at home.