Apple quietly closes retail stores in California as coronavirus cases surge

With less than a week until Christmas, Cupertino-based Apple quietly closed all of their retail stores in California as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to surge in the state.

According to their website, customers with pre-scheduled appointments will still be able to stop in for things like in-store pickup, Genius Bar appointments, and personal shopping experiences through Dec. 22.

It's a bold move for the iPhone maker to close dozens of its stores, as the holiday season historically drives their highest sales of the year.

Customers looking to make a purchase at an Apple Store are still able to do so online, although if you're looking to avoid waiting for the shipment to arrive, you're likely better off shopping at an Apple-authorized retailer, such as Costco, Target, or Best Buy.

KTVU has reached out to Apple for comment but has not yet heard back.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.