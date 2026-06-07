Angler reels in massive 75-pound catfish at Lake Texoma over Memorial Day weekend

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The Brief An angler reeled in a giant 75-pound blue catfish over Memorial Day weekend during a holiday fishing trip on Lake Texoma. The trophy fish was caught on a jug line near Cedar Bayou Marina and was safely released back into the lake to support local conservation efforts. Lake Texoma is widely recognized as one of the top destinations in the United States for anglers seeking massive, trophy-sized catfish.



A holiday weekend fishing trip turned into the catch of a lifetime for one angler on Lake Texoma, who reeled in a massive 75-pound catfish over the Memorial Day weekend.

Massive 75-Pound Catch

The monster fish was caught on a jug line in the waters near Cedar Bayou Marina, located on the Texas-Oklahoma border.

After posing for photos and admiring the sheer size of the giant catfish, the angler released the fish back into the lake to support local conservation efforts and allow it to continue growing.

Lake Texoma is renowned as one of the premier destinations for blue catfish in the United States, frequently drawing anglers from across the country seeking trophy-sized catches.