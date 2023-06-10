Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance hit by accused drunken driver, 3 paramedics taken to hospital
DALLAS - Three paramedics had to be taken to the hospital overnight after the ambulance they were in was struck by an accused drunken driver.
Dallas Police said a female driver ran a red light and struck the Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance at the intersection of Elam and North Prairie Creek Roads.
The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
She has been charged with driving while intoxicated.
Dallas Police say the three DFR paramedics only had minor injuries.