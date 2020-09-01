All 5th graders at school in Keller in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure
KELLER, Texas - Positive COVID-19 cases at a middle school in Keller have forced an entire grade level to return to remote learning.
The Keller Independent School District said all 145 fifth grade students and staff at Indian Springs Middle School must quarantine and learn from home for the next 14 days.
Keller ISD started school last Wednesday with a mix of in-person and online learning.
There are 12 total active coronavirus cases in the district, including three staff members at Indian Springs Middle School.
The district said because of the volume of close contact, all fifth-grade students and staff members could have been exposed to the virus.
The school was sanitized over the weekend and the fifth graders will transition to remote learning for two weeks.
The district said students in other grades were not impacted. It did not say if siblings of the fifth graders were also being quarantined.
At least 11 other North Texas school districts are reporting COVID-19 cases.
In Frisco ISD, which is still online only, there are 44 confirmed cases. That includes 25 students and 19 staff members.
Garland ISD is also only offering online learning and has 13 cases, including eight students and five employees.
Carroll ISD reports two students and eight staff member cases. Students there returned for in-person learning last week.
Some school districts have COVID-19 dashboards for parents to keep track of the numbers.
COVID-19 in Schools
Keller ISD
https://veoci.com/v/p/dashboard/uyn4axmq7p
Glenn Rose ISD
http://www.grisd.net/2020/08/31/covid-19-update-august-31-2020/
Carroll ISD
https://www.southlakecarroll.edu/Page/3165
Azle ISD
https://www.azleisd.net/Page/6924
Garland ISD
https://www.garlandisd.net/content/covid-19-cases-location
Mount Vernon ISD
http://mountvernon.ss10.sharpschool.com/news/what_s_new_in_the_district/press_release_letter_from_dr__m_c_cullough
Frisco ISD
https://www.friscoisd.org/departments/covid-19/active-cases
Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD
https://www.emsisd.com/COVID19Dashboard
Wylie ISD
https://www.wylieisd.net/
Prospers ISD
https://www.prosper-isd.net/domain/5970
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD
https://www.cfbisd.edu/about-us/news
Granbury ISD
https://www.granburyisd.org/Page/21860