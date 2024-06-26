Denton police arrest man, 78, after road rage incident

article

A 78-year-old North Texas man was arrested for a road rage incident that started at a neighborhood 4-way stop in Denton.

A 911 caller reported that Alfred Ellsworth followed him through an Argyle neighborhood last Friday after the right-of-way discrepancy nearly caused a crash.

The caller says he got out of his car to confront Ellsworth when he saw a gun in plain view.

After he said Ellsworth made a threatening comment, he drove to the nearby Denton police station.

Police say Ellsworth continued to follow him and was arrested by officers there for disorderly conduct for displaying a firearm.

Officers believe Ellsworth intentionally used his gun in a way to cause alarm.