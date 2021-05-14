Add cult classics like ‘Donnie Darko,’ ‘Best in Show’ to your list of must-see movies, free to stream on Tubi

Some movies are so iconic viewers will watch them and rewatch them, and then tell their friends to watch them who will then tell their families to watch them, and soon, you have a cult following which then turns into a cult classic.



Whether you’re a hardcore movie buff or not, there are certain titles that automatically deserve a place on your must-watch queue.



RELATED: Get your fill of nostalgic TV classics on Tubi

Movie poster of "Caddyshack."



Revisit these favorites or discover why they’re so memorable on Tubi:



Caddyshack (1980) - Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield

"The hilarious all-star blockbuster about the snotty and wild antics of a country club’s elite roster – and a jazzy chipmunk who won’t be caught."



Donnie Darko (2001) - Jake Gyllenhaal, Drew Barrymore, Patrick Swayze

"Sleepwalking, family drama and strange visions of a doomsday-prophesying rabbit plague a troubled teenager in this mind-bending cult classic."



Heathers (1988) - Winona Ryder, Christian Slater

"When a snobbish high school clique threatens to ruin her reputation, a teenage girl teams up with a sociopath and plots to kill the cool kids."



Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001) - John Cameron Mitchell, Michael Pitt

"A young German man who fell for a U.S. Army Sergeant gets a ruined sex-change to marry him and is discarded, only to return as a furious rock star."



Best in Show (2000) - Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Jane Lynch, Michael McKean, Parker Posey, Jennifer Coolidge, Christopher Guest, John Michael Higgins, Michael Hitchcock.Fred Willard and Ed Begley Jr.

"This hilarious mockumentary captures the prestigious Mayflower Dog Show, where a cast of colorful characters flaunt their four-legged contenders."



Party Monster (2003) - Macaulay Culkin, Marilyn Manson, Dylan McDermott, Wilmer Valderrama and Mia Kirshner

"Gripping true-crime story about a nightclub Influencer in New York City whose hard drug use spirals when he kills his dealer and brags about it on TV."



For more cult classics, visit www.tubitv.com.



RELATED: Tubi adding more than 100 new free-to-stream titles in April, including ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ ‘Taxi Driver’



Tubi is an ad-supported video-on-demand service with a massive library of 30,000 movies and television shows that are free to stream for viewers. The platform is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Mexico.



Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally.

Advertisement



This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.

