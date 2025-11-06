76-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Arlington

article

The Brief A 76-year-old man has died from injuries sustained in an auto-pedestrian collision that occurred on W. Randol Mill Road on Friday, October 31, 2025. The man was attempting to cross the roadway outside a designated crosswalk when he was struck by a construction truck in the westbound lanes. No criminal charges have been filed against the driver, as investigators determined the driver could not see the man in the dark in time to avoid the collision, and speed was not a factor.



Arlington Police say a 76-year-old pedestrian has died, five days after being struck by a vehicle.

Randol Mill Road Pedestrian Crash

The backstory:

Police were called to the 400 block of W. Randol Mill Road around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 31 to investigate a collision. When they arrived on scene, they found 76-year-old Joseph Osborn lying in the roadway and bleeding.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and died five days later.

Accident investigators believe Osborn tried to cross Randol Mill Road and was hit by a construction truck that was headed westbound. The driver of the truck stopped immediately, police said, and stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

According to investigators, Osborn was not using a designated crosswalk at the time of the crash. The investigation also revealed it was dark at the time of the crash, and the driver could not see the man in time to avoid hitting him. They do not believe speed was a factor.

No criminal charges have been filed in the case.