76-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington Police say a 76-year-old pedestrian has died, five days after being struck by a vehicle.
Randol Mill Road Pedestrian Crash
The backstory:
Police were called to the 400 block of W. Randol Mill Road around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 31 to investigate a collision. When they arrived on scene, they found 76-year-old Joseph Osborn lying in the roadway and bleeding.
He was taken to a nearby hospital and died five days later.
Accident investigators believe Osborn tried to cross Randol Mill Road and was hit by a construction truck that was headed westbound. The driver of the truck stopped immediately, police said, and stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.
According to investigators, Osborn was not using a designated crosswalk at the time of the crash. The investigation also revealed it was dark at the time of the crash, and the driver could not see the man in time to avoid hitting him. They do not believe speed was a factor.
No criminal charges have been filed in the case.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Arlington Police Department.