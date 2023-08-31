50 Cent accused of throwing mic into crowd at LA concert, hitting fan: report

article

50 Cent is reportedly a suspect in a criminal felony battery report out of Los Angeles after he allegedly threw his microphone into the crowd at his concert, hitting a fan so hard she apparently had to be hospitalized, TMZ reports.

The incident allegedly happened Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena where 50 was performing for his "Final Lap" tour.

According to TMZ, 50 was on stage ready to join YG when he realized the microphone he was holding didn't work. That's when he allegedly turned to the side of the stage and threw the mic into the crowd, hitting a woman in the head. The rapper was allegedly frustrated he was handed several mics that did not work.

That woman has since been identified as local radio host Bryhana Monegain, who reportedly filed the report with Los Angeles Police Department that same night.

Sources told TMZ 50 was not targeting Monegain, who was not supposed to be in the restricted area.

Not too long ago, Cardi B was involved in a similar incident. She was caught on camera tossing her mic at a fan who threw a drink at her during her concert in Las Vegas.

The person she hit filed a police report, but Cardi was later cleared of any charges.

50 has not yet publicly addressed the incident, but he did reflect on his performance just hours after it ended in LA.

"My LA show was SIRE approved," he said on social media. "Man, that was crazy! My little man could feel the love."

Sire is the rapper's 10-year-old son.

FOX 11 has reached out to the LAPD for comment but has not yet heard back.

