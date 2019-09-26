40 arrested in North Texas during ICE immigration enforcement operation

Federal authorities arrested 40 people in North Texas during a five-day immigration enforcement operation that ended on Wednesday.

There were also nine others taken into custody in Oklahoma by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Of the 49 arrests made in North Texas and Oklahoma, only 11 of them had no criminal history, with 33 having prior convictions that included assault, domestic violence, and drug charges.

Five people who were arrested still have pending charges.

The majority of those arrested came from Mexico, 38, while others came from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, India, and Nicaragua.

ICE said all those arrested during the operation are subject to deportation.