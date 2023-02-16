Public input sought for proposed changes to 380 in Collin County

article

TxDOT wants the public's input on proposed improvements to Highway 380 in Collin County.

The idea is to expand the freeway to eight lanes, with one-way frontage roads, between Coit Road and FM 1827.

An in-person public hearing is set for Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Collin County Courthouse central jury room in McKinney, and then another on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Rhea’s Mill Baptist Church Gymnasium in McKinney.

A virtual event also launches at www.keepitmovingdallas.com.

It will stay open through Tuesday, March 21.