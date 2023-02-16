Public input sought for proposed changes to 380 in Collin County
MCKINNEY, Texas - TxDOT wants the public's input on proposed improvements to Highway 380 in Collin County.
The idea is to expand the freeway to eight lanes, with one-way frontage roads, between Coit Road and FM 1827.
An in-person public hearing is set for Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Collin County Courthouse central jury room in McKinney, and then another on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Rhea’s Mill Baptist Church Gymnasium in McKinney.
A virtual event also launches at www.keepitmovingdallas.com.
It will stay open through Tuesday, March 21.