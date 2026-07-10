3-alarm Dallas condo fire displaces 45 residents

The Brief An overnight blaze at the Cambridge Park Condominiums in Far Northeast Dallas damaged at least 24 units and left 45 residents displaced. Up to 70 firefighters battled the intense fire, which caused partial roof collapses, but officials confirmed all residents escaped safely. Fire investigators have not yet determined what triggered the blaze.



Dozens of people were displaced after an overnight fire tore through their condo complex in Far Northeast Dallas.

What we know:

The fire started around 10 p.m. at the Cambridge Park Condominiums near Audelia Road and Skillman Street, just off Interstate 635.

As many as 70 firefighters were called to help battle the three-alarm blaze.

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The building now has serious damage. The roof has partially collapsed.

Officials confirmed at least 24 units were damaged, and 45 people were displaced.

Thankfully, everyone made it out safely. No injuries were reported.

What they're saying:

Residents who live in the complex said they woke up in a panic. Their stories are heartbreaking.

"I just got up to check what was going on and as soon as I came out I saw the smoke coming out of the vents. I just ran inside, got my kids and my husband out," Melissa Davidson said. "I just lost everything."

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still unknown.