2024 Eclipse: How much the temperature will drop

Temperatures will drop in the middle of the day during the total solar eclipse on April 8.

The moon will move directly between the Earth and the sun, casting a shadow across a wide swath of North America, including right here in North Texas. For millions of people, daytime will briefly turn to night.

Depending on where you live along the path of totality, the sun will be completely blocked out for two to four minutes.

With the sun blocked out, you will feel a change in the temperature.

If the skies are clear on April 8, you will feel it the most.

Temperatures can drop up to 8 degrees.

If things are cloudy on April 8, the impact will not be as pronounced.

Clouds can insulate the heat and temperatures will only drop about a degree.

During the annular eclipse in October 2023, when only a portion of the sun was covered, temperatures dropped from 60.9 degrees to 59.2 degrees.

What will happen during the solar eclipse?

During a total solar eclipse, the moon passes completely in front of the sun, momentarily turning day into night for those in the path of its shadow – like someone just turned off a light switch.

The event only happens when the moon’s orbit is close to Earth, and the celestial body blocks out the view of the sun, creating a shadow on Earth’s surface.

This is different from the "ring of fire" eclipse we saw in October.

Astronomers said that because the moon was farther from Earth, it didn't completely block out the sun, leading to a small circle of the sun being visible during the eclipse.

