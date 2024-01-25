2 wrong-way drivers killed in separate Fort Worth crashes

Two people were killed in separate wrong-way crashes in Fort Worth overnight.

The first crash happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday on Highway 114 near Westlake Parkway.

Fort Worth police said an SUV driving the wrong way hit an 18-wheeler head-on in the eastbound lanes.

The driver of that SUV died at the scene. The truck driver was not seriously hurt.

The eastbound lanes of Hwy. 114 were closed for several hours on Thursday morning.

The second crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 30 near Cherry Lane.

So far, police have only said the driver of a minivan was going the wrong way on the freeway and died in the crash.

FOX 4 Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner said the crash involved an 18-wheeler that spilled fluid and scattered debris on the interstate.

The main lanes of eastbound I-30 remain closed in that area as crews work to clean up the wreckage. That cleanup is expected to take all morning.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.