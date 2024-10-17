2 killed, 5 injured in head-on crash in Wise County

The Brief: Two people died, and five people were flown to hospitals with serious injuries in a head-on crash near Decatur. One passenger is a 6-year-old who remains in a stable condition. The collision happened on U.S. 277 when a driver lost control on a curve.



Two people were killed and five were taken to Dallas hospitals after a head-on crash in Wise County on Saturday evening.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on U.S. 277 near Hubbard Street, north of Decatur.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the driver of a 2016 Hyundai Accent was traveling north on U.S. 277, and the driver of a 2020 Toyota Camry was heading south. The driver of the Hyundai lost control of the car on a curve, crossed the median into the southbound lanes, and hit the Toyota head-on.

Related article

The driver of the Hyundai Accent was identified as 25-year-old Emily Pennartz of Wichita Falls, Texas. She is in critical condition at Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth. Two of her passengers, 58-year-old Phillip Pennartz and 54-year-old Tina Pennartz, died at the scene. Another passenger, 6-year-old Trace Pennartz, was flown to Cook Children's Medical Center with serious injuries but is in stable condition.

The driver of the Toyota, 36-year-old Bryan Rahm of Kemp, Texas, was flown to Medical City Denton with serious injuries. The other two passengers, 40-year-old Adam Brooks and 38-year-old Carlton Sherman, were also flown to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.