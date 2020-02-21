2 in custody, 1 at-large after Allen apartment shooting

article

Two suspects are in custody and police are still looking for a third following a shooting at an Allen apartment complex.

The shooting was reported around 1 p.m. Friday at the Gates of Allen Station Apartments on Exchange Parkway, which is across the street from Eagles Stadium.

Allen police said one person was shot in the head and taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his or her condition.

Police also said officers two suspects into custody. They are still looking for a third suspect in the area near the apartment complex.

Nearby Allen High School and Lowery Freshman Center were placed on lockout as a precaution because of the police activity in the area.