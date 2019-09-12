2 hurt when Fort Worth restaurant catches fire

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Two people were hurt in an early morning fire in northeast Fort Worth.

The fire was at a restaurant near Belknap and Beach streets. By the time firefighters arrived at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, there was heavy smoke and visible flames.

Several people were in the building at the time. They were able to escape with injuries.

A helicopter flew one critically injured person to Parkland Hospital’s burn unit in Dallas. The other injured person had burns to the feet but refused treatment.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire. They are calling it suspicious.