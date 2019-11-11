2 dead in shooting in far southwest Dallas

article

Two people were shot and killed in far southwest Dallas Sunday night.

The shooting happened in a building resembling a barn near Jefferson Boulevard and Loop 12. Police said several people were gathered there but they’re not yet sure why.

An argument broke out and one man pulled out a gun. He started shooting and hit several people. In addition to the two dead, a third person was wounded.

Police said other people scattered before officers arrived.

Investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what happened.