$1M Powerball ticket sold in Richardson; no jackpot winner

You have another shot at a big Powerball jackpot.

Ticket sales before the drawing boosted Monday night’s drawing to $680 million but no one matched all five white balls and then the Powerball.

At least one ticket did match five numbers and is worth $1 million.

It was purchased from the Tom Thumb store on Custer Parkway in Richardson.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night the jackpot will climb even higher.

It’s already one of the largest in history.