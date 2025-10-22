Tow truck hangs from overpass in McKinney, rescue underway

Crews are working to rescue the driver of a tow truck after a crash that left the cab dangling from an overpass.

What we know:

The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon near the Sam Rayburn Tollway and Hardin Boulevard.

Images from SKY 4 showed McKinney firefighters with a ladder truck working to rescue someone inside the cab of the truck.

Officials said all southbound lanes of the tollway at Hardin Boulevard are closed because of the crash. Two northbound lanes are also closed.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.