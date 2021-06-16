16-year-old fatally shot while walking with younger brother in White Settlement

article

A teenager was shot and killed in White Settlement Wednesday morning.

The 16-year-old boy was walking with his 15-year-old brother in a neighborhood near Colton Drive and South Grants Lane.

White Settlement police said a car pulled up to them and the driver exchanged words with the brothers. Then, the driver shot the older brother in the chest, killing him.

The teenage victim’s name has not yet been released. His younger brother was not hurt.

Police could only describe the suspect’s car as a white or silver four-door sedan.

Advertisement

They’re hoping someone in the neighborhood has security video that can help give them more clues and make an arrest.