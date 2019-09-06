14-year-old injured in auto-pedestrian crash near Mansfield school
article
MANSFIELD, Texas - A 14-year-old student was struck outside Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield Friday afternoon.
Police say the teen was trying to cross a street near the school, but outside the school zone, when he was hit.
A helicopter flew him to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth. His condition is not known at this time.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
It's unclear if the driver is under investigation.