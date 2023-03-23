1 dead in Dallas motel double shooting

article

Two people were shot overnight at a Dallas motel.

Dallas police said it happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the Motel 6 on Regal Row.

Investigators believe four men who knew each other were arguing. At least one man pulled out a gun and fired shots.

Responding officers found one person dead at the scene and another wounded. That second person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooter took off before officers arrived.

Police are now interviewing witnesses and reviewing security video to try to identify a suspect.