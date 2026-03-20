1 dead, 2 injured after Fair Park road rage shooting

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The Brief An overnight shooting in Fair Park has left one dead and two people in the hospital. The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday evening in the 4500 block of South Fitzhugh Avenue. Police are saying the incident that led to the shooting was due to road rage.



One man is dead and multiple others are in the hospital after a road rage shooting in Fair Park Thursday night.

What we know:

On March 19 at 11 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of South Fitzhugh Avenue near Fair Park.

Police found three men who had been shot. One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

CTSY: Terry Van Sickle

The two other men were taken to a local hospital. One was in critical condition, and the other was dealing with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth individual was uninjured in the shooting, and told police the shooting happened after a road rage incident.

What we don't know:

We don't know the names of the victims or who began the shooting.

Dallas Police said their investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.