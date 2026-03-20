1 dead, 2 injured after Fair Park road rage shooting
DALLAS - One man is dead and multiple others are in the hospital after a road rage shooting in Fair Park Thursday night.
What we know:
On March 19 at 11 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of South Fitzhugh Avenue near Fair Park.
Police found three men who had been shot. One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
CTSY: Terry Van Sickle
The two other men were taken to a local hospital. One was in critical condition, and the other was dealing with non-life-threatening injuries.
A fourth individual was uninjured in the shooting, and told police the shooting happened after a road rage incident.
What we don't know:
We don't know the names of the victims or who began the shooting.
Dallas Police said their investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Dallas Police Department.