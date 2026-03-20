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1 dead, 2 injured after Fair Park road rage shooting

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Published  March 20, 2026 8:42am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4
article

CTSY: Terry Van Sickle

The Brief

    • An overnight shooting in Fair Park has left one dead and two people in the hospital.
    • The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday evening in the 4500 block of South Fitzhugh Avenue.
    • Police are saying the incident that led to the shooting was due to road rage.

DALLAS - One man is dead and multiple others are in the hospital after a road rage shooting in Fair Park Thursday night.

What we know:

On March 19 at 11 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of South Fitzhugh Avenue near Fair Park.

Police found three men who had been shot. One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

CTSY: Terry Van Sickle

The two other men were taken to a local hospital. One was in critical condition, and the other was dealing with non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth individual was uninjured in the shooting, and told police the shooting happened after a road rage incident.

What we don't know:

We don't know the names of the victims or who began the shooting.

Dallas Police said their investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Dallas Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyDallasFair Park