Valentine’s Day Chicken

2 chicken breasts

4 slices bacon

2.5 oz (1/2 package) Boursin Garlic & Herb cheese

4 large strawberries, sliced

1 cup barbecue sauce

1 cup San Marzano Italian tomatoes, pureed

3 tablespoons bourbon

1/4 cup chocolate melting chips

To make the chocolate barbecue sauce, combine barbecue sauce and tomatoes in a saucepan. Stir to combine and bring to a simmer.

Add the bourbon and chocolate chips and stir until chocolate melts. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place chicken breasts on a clean surface. Cut along the side of the thickest part of the breast to butterfly the chicken and open it up flat.

Season with salt and pepper and spread 1/2 of the cheese over each breast.

Add the sliced strawberries and roll up the chicken tightly.

Wrap each chicken breast with 2 slices of bacon and place in a baking dish.

Cook for 30 minutes or until chicken and filling is cooked through.