Valentine’s Day Chicken

Simon Webster from the Sabor a Pasion Estate and Vineyard in Palestine makes bacon-wrapped stuffed chicken with a chocolate barbecue sauce for Valentine's Day.

2 chicken breasts
4 slices bacon
2.5 oz (1/2 package) Boursin Garlic & Herb cheese
4 large strawberries, sliced
1 cup barbecue sauce
1 cup San Marzano Italian tomatoes, pureed
3 tablespoons bourbon
1/4 cup chocolate melting chips

  1. To make the chocolate barbecue sauce, combine barbecue sauce and tomatoes in a saucepan. Stir to combine and bring to a simmer.
  2. Add the bourbon and chocolate chips and stir until chocolate melts. Set aside. 
  3. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  4. Place chicken breasts on a clean surface. Cut along the side of the thickest part of the breast to butterfly the chicken and open it up flat.
  5. Season with salt and pepper and spread 1/2 of the cheese over each breast.
  6. Add the sliced strawberries and roll up the chicken tightly.
  7. Wrap each chicken breast with 2 slices of bacon and place in a baking dish.
  8. Cook for 30 minutes or until chicken and filling is cooked through.
  9. Add to a plate and serve with the chocolate barbecue sauce.

Link:  saborapasion.com