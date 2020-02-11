Valentine’s Day Chicken
2 chicken breasts
4 slices bacon
2.5 oz (1/2 package) Boursin Garlic & Herb cheese
4 large strawberries, sliced
1 cup barbecue sauce
1 cup San Marzano Italian tomatoes, pureed
3 tablespoons bourbon
1/4 cup chocolate melting chips
- To make the chocolate barbecue sauce, combine barbecue sauce and tomatoes in a saucepan. Stir to combine and bring to a simmer.
- Add the bourbon and chocolate chips and stir until chocolate melts. Set aside.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Place chicken breasts on a clean surface. Cut along the side of the thickest part of the breast to butterfly the chicken and open it up flat.
- Season with salt and pepper and spread 1/2 of the cheese over each breast.
- Add the sliced strawberries and roll up the chicken tightly.
- Wrap each chicken breast with 2 slices of bacon and place in a baking dish.
- Cook for 30 minutes or until chicken and filling is cooked through.
- Add to a plate and serve with the chocolate barbecue sauce.
