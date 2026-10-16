Spicy Crab Dip Recipe
Serves 4-6 people
Ingredients:
What We Know
Spicy Kimchi Mayo
- ¾ cup kimchi
- 2 tablespoons green onion (roughly chopped)
- 1 tablespoon siracha
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1 ½ cups mayonnaise
Crab Mix
- 1 lb crab meat, lump crab
- 1 lemon zested with a microplane
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons chopped pickled ginger
- ¼ cup green onions (sliced as thin as possible)
- 1/3 cup spicy mayonnaise
Garnish
- 1 tablespoon chopped chives
The backstory:
This crab dip is excellent any time of year and is fairly simple with not a lot of ingredients, so using high-quality crab meat is important. The combination of the sweet lump crab, spicy kimchi mayo and warm grilled bread is a magical combination. The key is caramelizing the kimchi mayo either with a kitchen torch or under your broiler to produce a great depth of flavor and present with a nice color to the top.
Instructions:
For the Spicy Kimchi Mayo
• Combine all ingredients in a blender except for the mayonnaise.
• Blend on high heat for 1 minute.
• Transfer kimchi mixture to a bowl and whisk in the mayonnaise until well combined.
• Transfer to a squeeze bottle if desired. This will make it a little easier when finishing the dish, but not mandatory.
For the Crab Mix
• Combine everything in a bowl and gently fold with a spatula until well combined. Try not to break up the crab too much.
• Place in the refrigerator until ready to use.
To Finish
• Place crab in a heat proof serving dish and microwave for 1-2 minutes until warm.
• Drizzle the kimchi mayonnaise in an even layer over the crab mix.
• Using a kitchen torch, caramelize the mayonnaise until it is evenly brown. Alternatively, you can place under a preheated broiler until browned.
• Serve with grilled sourdough, tortilla chips or your favorite crackers.
The Source: This recipe comes from JOEY Restaurants.