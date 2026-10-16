Spicy Crab Dip Recipe

Serves 4-6 people

Ingredients:

What We Know

Spicy Kimchi Mayo

¾ cup kimchi

2 tablespoons green onion (roughly chopped)

1 tablespoon siracha

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 ½ cups mayonnaise

Crab Mix

1 lb crab meat, lump crab

1 lemon zested with a microplane

2 teaspoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons chopped pickled ginger

¼ cup green onions (sliced as thin as possible)

1/3 cup spicy mayonnaise

Garnish

1 tablespoon chopped chives

The backstory:

This crab dip is excellent any time of year and is fairly simple with not a lot of ingredients, so using high-quality crab meat is important. The combination of the sweet lump crab, spicy kimchi mayo and warm grilled bread is a magical combination. The key is caramelizing the kimchi mayo either with a kitchen torch or under your broiler to produce a great depth of flavor and present with a nice color to the top.

Instructions:

For the Spicy Kimchi Mayo

• Combine all ingredients in a blender except for the mayonnaise.

• Blend on high heat for 1 minute.

• Transfer kimchi mixture to a bowl and whisk in the mayonnaise until well combined.

• Transfer to a squeeze bottle if desired. This will make it a little easier when finishing the dish, but not mandatory.

For the Crab Mix

• Combine everything in a bowl and gently fold with a spatula until well combined. Try not to break up the crab too much.

• Place in the refrigerator until ready to use.

To Finish

• Place crab in a heat proof serving dish and microwave for 1-2 minutes until warm.

• Drizzle the kimchi mayonnaise in an even layer over the crab mix.

• Using a kitchen torch, caramelize the mayonnaise until it is evenly brown. Alternatively, you can place under a preheated broiler until browned.

• Serve with grilled sourdough, tortilla chips or your favorite crackers.