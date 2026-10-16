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Spicy Crab Dip Recipe

FOX 4
Good Day Recipes
Published October 16, 2026 10:38 AM CDT
Published October 16, 2026 10:38 AM CDT
Top Chef winner Matthew Stowe cooks up spicy crab dip to celebrate the new JOEY Maple in Dallas
Top Chef winner Matthew Stowe cooks up spicy crab dip to celebrate the new JOEY Maple in Dallas

Top Chef winner Matthew Stowe cooks up spicy crab dip to celebrate the new JOEY Maple in Dallas

Top Chef alumnus Executive Chef Matthew Stowe cooks up spicy crab dip and discusses the globally inspired menu at the newly opened JOEY Maple restaurant in Uptown Dallas.

Serves 4-6 people 

Ingredients:

What We Know

Spicy Kimchi Mayo

  • ¾ cup kimchi
  • 2 tablespoons green onion (roughly chopped)
  • 1 tablespoon siracha
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 ½ cups mayonnaise

Crab Mix

  • 1 lb crab meat, lump crab
  • 1 lemon zested with a microplane
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons chopped pickled ginger
  • ¼ cup green onions (sliced as thin as possible)
  • 1/3 cup spicy mayonnaise

Garnish 

  • 1 tablespoon chopped chives 

The backstory:

This crab dip is excellent any time of year and is fairly simple with not a lot of ingredients, so using high-quality crab meat is important. The combination of the sweet lump crab, spicy kimchi mayo and warm grilled bread is a magical combination. The key is caramelizing the kimchi mayo either with a kitchen torch or under your broiler to produce a great depth of flavor and present with a nice color to the top.

Instructions:

For the Spicy Kimchi Mayo

• Combine all ingredients in a blender except for the mayonnaise.

• Blend on high heat for 1 minute.

• Transfer kimchi mixture to a bowl and whisk in the mayonnaise until well combined.

• Transfer to a squeeze bottle if desired. This will make it a little easier when finishing the dish, but not mandatory.

For the Crab Mix

• Combine everything in a bowl and gently fold with a spatula until well combined. Try not to break up the crab too much.

• Place in the refrigerator until ready to use.

To Finish 

• Place crab in a heat proof serving dish and microwave for 1-2 minutes until warm.

• Drizzle the kimchi mayonnaise in an even layer over the crab mix.

• Using a kitchen torch, caramelize the mayonnaise until it is evenly brown. Alternatively, you can place under a preheated broiler until browned.

• Serve with grilled sourdough, tortilla chips or your favorite crackers.

The Source: This recipe comes from JOEY Restaurants. 

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