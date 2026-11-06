'Snooki' to be crowned America’s Pickle Queen at Arlington festival

The Brief Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi will be crowned America's Pickle Queen at The Big Dill festival in Arlington. The all-ages event features unlimited pickle sampling, eating competitions and live entertainment. Organizers expect 7,000 people to attend the festival at Texas Live! and Globe Life Field.



Reality TV star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is coming to Arlington to be crowned America's Pickle Queen at a massive pickle festival.

The Big Dill takes over Arlington

What we know:

The World's Largest Pickle Party, The Big Dill, is happening at Globe Life Field this Saturday.

Snooki will headline the main stage and meet fans during a VIP meet and greet, officials said.

Organizers expect 7,000 people to fill the plaza for the event.

Guests can participate in unlimited tastings on Pickle Row, featuring Best Maid and more than 12 other top pickle brands.

The festival also features live entertainment, including Fort Worth band Poo Live Crew, the Mansfield Pickle Queens and a TikTok personality, the Pickle Priest.

At night, organizers will host an Electric Pickle RAVE dance party under the lights.

Ticketing and entry

What you can do:

The festival requires a kid's pass for children ages 2 to 13. Children under two years old enter for free.

You can find tickets and more information here.