Sausage and Wine-Braised Pizza

Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

We're starting to celebrate National Pizza Day early with the recipe for a sausage and wine-braised pizza from Grimaldi's. Robert Rotella from the Watters Creek location makes one for Good Day.

1/6 pan prepped yellow onion 1/6 pan
1 cup Villa Pozzi Nero D’Avola
4 oz. mozzarella
2 1/2 oz. marinated onion
2 1/2 oz. sausage
2 spoons traditional pizza sauce
.15 oz. Romano spice blend, oil and extra basil

Marinating the Onions

  1. Add wine to a prepped container of yellow onions.
  2. Cover and gently rotate the container to submerge onions.
  3. Evenly spread onions over a sheet pan.
  4. Cover pan with foil.
  5. Place in oven and bake for 45 minutes at 375⁰ F with fan on high.
  6. Let onions cool. Transfer to pan

Prepping the Pizza

  1. Place sized pizza dough on flat surface, preferably a pizza peel.
  2. Place appropriate amount of sliced mozzarella around the dough.
  3. Top pizza with the desired amount of marinated onion
  4. Top pizza with the desired amount of sausage.
  5. Top pizza with the desired amount of traditional pizza sauce
  6. Sprinkle Romano Spice Blend evenly over the entire pizza.
  7. Place pizza dough in oven until golden brown and crispy.
  8. Enjoy!   