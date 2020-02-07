Sausage and Wine-Braised Pizza
1/6 pan prepped yellow onion 1/6 pan
1 cup Villa Pozzi Nero D’Avola
4 oz. mozzarella
2 1/2 oz. marinated onion
2 1/2 oz. sausage
2 spoons traditional pizza sauce
.15 oz. Romano spice blend, oil and extra basil
Marinating the Onions
- Add wine to a prepped container of yellow onions.
- Cover and gently rotate the container to submerge onions.
- Evenly spread onions over a sheet pan.
- Cover pan with foil.
- Place in oven and bake for 45 minutes at 375⁰ F with fan on high.
- Let onions cool. Transfer to pan
Prepping the Pizza
- Place sized pizza dough on flat surface, preferably a pizza peel.
- Place appropriate amount of sliced mozzarella around the dough.
- Top pizza with the desired amount of marinated onion
- Top pizza with the desired amount of sausage.
- Top pizza with the desired amount of traditional pizza sauce
- Sprinkle Romano Spice Blend evenly over the entire pizza.
- Place pizza dough in oven until golden brown and crispy.
- Enjoy!