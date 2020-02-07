Sausage and Wine-Braised Pizza

1/6 pan prepped yellow onion 1/6 pan

1 cup Villa Pozzi Nero D’Avola

4 oz. mozzarella

2 1/2 oz. marinated onion

2 1/2 oz. sausage

2 spoons traditional pizza sauce

.15 oz. Romano spice blend, oil and extra basil

Marinating the Onions

Let onions cool. Transfer to pan

Place in oven and bake for 45 minutes at 375⁰ F with fan on high.

Cover pan with foil.

Evenly spread onions over a sheet pan.

Cover and gently rotate the container to submerge onions.

Add wine to a prepped container of yellow onions.

Prepping the Pizza

Place sized pizza dough on flat surface, preferably a pizza peel.

Place appropriate amount of sliced mozzarella around the dough.

Top pizza with the desired amount of marinated onion

Top pizza with the desired amount of sausage.

Top pizza with the desired amount of traditional pizza sauce

Sprinkle Romano Spice Blend evenly over the entire pizza.

Place pizza dough in oven until golden brown and crispy.