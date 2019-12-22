Sea Breeze Fish and Market Grill whips up Salmon Croquettes tastier than the ones from your childhood.

Salmon Croquettes

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil,

1/4 cup minced red onion

2 tablespoons minced red bell pepper

2 tablespoons minced celery

1 tablespoon capers

1 1/4 pounds fresh salmon, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup panko bread crumbs

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 pinch seafood seasoning (such as Old Bay®)

1 tablespoon panko bread crumbs, or to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil, or as needed

Heat extra virgin olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir onion, red pepper, celery, in hot oil until onion is soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add capers; cook and stir until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.

Grind salmon, then add onion mixture, 1/4 cup bread crumbs, , mustard, seafood seasoning, together in a bowl until well-mixed. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firmed and chilled, 1 to 2 hours.

Form salmon mixture into four 1-inch thick croquette; sprinkle remaining panko bread crumbs over each patty. Divide croquette into 4 for bite sized pieces

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-heat. Cook croquette in hot oil until golden and cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

