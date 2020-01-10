Plant-Based Swedish Meatballs & Gravy

Serves 6

2 cups sliced cremini mushrooms

1/2 cup diced red onion

2 cloves garlic minced

1 1/2 cups cooked lentils (brown or green)

1/2 cup cooked brown rice

1/4 cup walnuts

1 Tablespoon tomato paste

1/4 cup rolled oats

1/8 teaspoon allspice

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon nutritional yeast

1 teaspoon herbed salt or plain salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 Tablespoon ground flax seed + 2 1/2 Tbs water

Saute onion, mushrooms and garlic in a small amount water (1-2 Tablespoons) adding needed until mushrooms release water and mixture dries out.

Process oats in food processor until the texture of coarse flour. Move to bowl

Add all other ingredients to food processor including sautéed veggies.

Pulse, mixing until combined; DO NOT purée; you should still be able to see pea-sized pieces of rice and veggies.

Roll into meatballs (golf-ball sized) and place on a parchment lined sheet pan.

Bake at 375 for 30 minutes.