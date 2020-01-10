Expand / Collapse search

Plant-Based Swedish Meatballs & Gravy

Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Annette Baker and Marianne Lacko from Nature's Plate stop by Good Day to make the plant-based version of Swedish meatballs and gravy.

Plant-Based Swedish Meatballs

Serves 6

2 cups sliced cremini mushrooms
1/2 cup diced red onion
2 cloves garlic minced
1 1/2 cups cooked lentils (brown or green)
1/2 cup cooked brown rice
1/4 cup walnuts
1 Tablespoon tomato paste
1/4 cup rolled oats
1/8 teaspoon allspice
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon nutritional yeast
1 teaspoon herbed salt or plain salt 
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 Tablespoon ground flax seed + 2 1/2 Tbs water

  1. Saute onion, mushrooms and garlic in a small amount water (1-2 Tablespoons) adding needed until mushrooms release water and mixture dries out.
  2. Process oats in food processor until the texture of coarse flour.  Move to bowl
  3. Add all other ingredients to food processor including sautéed veggies.
  4. Pulse, mixing until combined; DO NOT purée; you should still be able to see pea-sized pieces of rice and veggies.
  5. Roll into meatballs (golf-ball sized) and place on a parchment lined sheet pan.
  6. Bake at 375 for 30 minutes.
  7. Remove meatballs from oven and let cool slightly; about 10 minutes – they firm up as they cool.

Swedish Meatball Sauce

Serves 6

1/2 cup diced red onion
1 clove garlic, minced
2 cups chopped cremini mushrooms
3 teaspoons bouillon paste (Better Than Bouillon vegetable), divided 1 teaspoon for saute; 2 teaspoons in blender
2 Tablespoons nutritional yeast
2 Tablespoons brown rice flour 
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 Tablespoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon maple syrup 
2 Tablespoons tamari or soy sauce
1/2 teaspoon dark miso
1 1/2 cups water
1 cups unsweetened plain soy milk (or sub another unsweetened, unflavored plant milk)
 

  1. Saute onions, mushrooms and garlic in a small amount of water with 1 teaspoon bouillon paste.  Add water as needed until mushrooms have released liquid and mixture has dried out.
  2. Combine all other ingredients (nutritional yeast, spices, remaining bouillon paste, maple syrup, tamari, miso, water, soy milk) in blender and blend until well mixed.
  3. Add liquid mixture to veg mix slowly so the mixture stays hot.
  4. Boil for several minutes until thickened.
  5. Serve over meatballs and brown rice or pasta. 

Link: www.NaturesPlate.biz