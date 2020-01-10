Plant-Based Swedish Meatballs & Gravy
Plant-Based Swedish Meatballs
Serves 6
2 cups sliced cremini mushrooms
1/2 cup diced red onion
2 cloves garlic minced
1 1/2 cups cooked lentils (brown or green)
1/2 cup cooked brown rice
1/4 cup walnuts
1 Tablespoon tomato paste
1/4 cup rolled oats
1/8 teaspoon allspice
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon nutritional yeast
1 teaspoon herbed salt or plain salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 Tablespoon ground flax seed + 2 1/2 Tbs water
- Saute onion, mushrooms and garlic in a small amount water (1-2 Tablespoons) adding needed until mushrooms release water and mixture dries out.
- Process oats in food processor until the texture of coarse flour. Move to bowl
- Add all other ingredients to food processor including sautéed veggies.
- Pulse, mixing until combined; DO NOT purée; you should still be able to see pea-sized pieces of rice and veggies.
- Roll into meatballs (golf-ball sized) and place on a parchment lined sheet pan.
- Bake at 375 for 30 minutes.
- Remove meatballs from oven and let cool slightly; about 10 minutes – they firm up as they cool.
Swedish Meatball Sauce
Serves 6
1/2 cup diced red onion
1 clove garlic, minced
2 cups chopped cremini mushrooms
3 teaspoons bouillon paste (Better Than Bouillon vegetable), divided 1 teaspoon for saute; 2 teaspoons in blender
2 Tablespoons nutritional yeast
2 Tablespoons brown rice flour
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 Tablespoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon maple syrup
2 Tablespoons tamari or soy sauce
1/2 teaspoon dark miso
1 1/2 cups water
1 cups unsweetened plain soy milk (or sub another unsweetened, unflavored plant milk)
- Saute onions, mushrooms and garlic in a small amount of water with 1 teaspoon bouillon paste. Add water as needed until mushrooms have released liquid and mixture has dried out.
- Combine all other ingredients (nutritional yeast, spices, remaining bouillon paste, maple syrup, tamari, miso, water, soy milk) in blender and blend until well mixed.
- Add liquid mixture to veg mix slowly so the mixture stays hot.
- Boil for several minutes until thickened.
- Serve over meatballs and brown rice or pasta.
Link: www.NaturesPlate.biz