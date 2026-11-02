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Lobster Cacio E Pepe

FOX 4
Good Day Recipes
Published November 2, 2026 10:32 AM CST
Published November 2, 2026 10:32 AM CST
Earl's Kitchen + Bar makes Lobster Cacio e Pepe ahead of food festival
Earl's Kitchen + Bar makes Lobster Cacio e Pepe ahead of food festival

Earl's Kitchen + Bar makes Lobster Cacio e Pepe ahead of food festival

One of Plano's most anticipated food celebrations is returning to Legacy West. Chef Dustin Palmer from Earls Kitchen + Bar is in studio to make Bar Lobster Cacio e Pepe. 

Ingredients 

By the numbers:

For the pasta:
• 1 gallon water
• 3 tablespoons sea salt
• 1 pound dry bucatini noodles
• 2 tablespoons olive oil

For the Parmesan sauce:
• 1 quart water
• 1½ teaspoons table salt
• 1 teaspoon cornstarch
• 11 ounces grated Parmesan cheese

To finish:
• ½ pound cooked lobster meat
• Additional Parmesan cheese, to taste
• Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

How to make Lobster Cacio E Pepe

What we know:

1. Bring 1 gallon of water to a boil with 3 tablespoons coarse salt. Add the bucatini noodles, stir and cook according to package instructions. Drain and place the cooked noodles on a baking tray coated with olive oil. Toss to coat. Allow to cool at room temperature before using, or refrigerate in a covered container for future use.

2. In a separate pot, combine 1 quart water, 1½ teaspoons fine salt and 1 teaspoon cornstarch. Simmer over medium-high heat, whisking until the cornstarch dissolves. Once the mixture comes to a boil, turn off the heat. Add the finely grated Parmesan and blend thoroughly with an immersion blender.

3. Add the cooked bucatini to the Parmesan sauce and simmer until the noodles are coated.

4. Add the cooked lobster meat. Plate the pasta using tongs to twist the noodles for presentation. Garnish with additional Parmesan cheese and freshly cracked black pepper.

The Source: This recipe comes from Earl's Kitchen + Bar. 

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