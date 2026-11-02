Lobster Cacio E Pepe
Ingredients
By the numbers:
For the pasta:
• 1 gallon water
• 3 tablespoons sea salt
• 1 pound dry bucatini noodles
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
For the Parmesan sauce:
• 1 quart water
• 1½ teaspoons table salt
• 1 teaspoon cornstarch
• 11 ounces grated Parmesan cheese
To finish:
• ½ pound cooked lobster meat
• Additional Parmesan cheese, to taste
• Freshly cracked black pepper, to taste
How to make Lobster Cacio E Pepe
What we know:
1. Bring 1 gallon of water to a boil with 3 tablespoons coarse salt. Add the bucatini noodles, stir and cook according to package instructions. Drain and place the cooked noodles on a baking tray coated with olive oil. Toss to coat. Allow to cool at room temperature before using, or refrigerate in a covered container for future use.
2. In a separate pot, combine 1 quart water, 1½ teaspoons fine salt and 1 teaspoon cornstarch. Simmer over medium-high heat, whisking until the cornstarch dissolves. Once the mixture comes to a boil, turn off the heat. Add the finely grated Parmesan and blend thoroughly with an immersion blender.
3. Add the cooked bucatini to the Parmesan sauce and simmer until the noodles are coated.
4. Add the cooked lobster meat. Plate the pasta using tongs to twist the noodles for presentation. Garnish with additional Parmesan cheese and freshly cracked black pepper.
The Source: This recipe comes from Earl's Kitchen + Bar.