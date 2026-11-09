Ingredients

What we know:

Crust:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp. Baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

2 sticks unsalted butter (8oz.)

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1/4 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Filling:

5 large egg yolks, beaten

1 (14 ounce) can of sweetened condensed milk

½ cup key lime juice

1 tbsp. of key lime rind

Topping:

5 egg whites

1/2 tsp. key-lime Juice

1/2 cup granulated sugar

Baking Instructions

What you can do:

Crust:

Heat the oven to 350 F.

Have the tart shell ready with spray.

1. Sift together flour, baking powder and salt.

2. Soften butter and sugar in a mixer with a paddle attachment, (do not over mix)

3. Add egg and vanilla until fully incorporated.

4. Add flour and heavy cream mix until mixed.

6. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before rolling out.

7. Roll out dough on a flat floured surface and place on top of tart shell making sure to press insuring that mold and sides are fully covered.

8. Prick with a fork and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before baking.

9. With leftover dough, you can cut out shapes to decorate or enjoy as cookies.

8. Bake at 350 for 15–22 min. until golden, and let cool on a cooling rack.

Filling:

1. Combine sweetened condensed milk, key lime juice and egg yolks in a mixer bowl attached with a whisk attachment.

2. Mix well for a few minutes.

3. Add key lime rind, and mix a little more. Pour the mixture into the pre-baked crust.

4. Bake in the preheated oven until filling is set, about 15 minutes, and is a little golden.

5. Remove from oven, let cool and place in refrigerator

Topping:

1. Add egg whites to a mixing bowl with the whisk attachment and beat until foamy. Add juice and mix until there are soft peaks.

2. Start adding the sugar slowly and keep mixing till stiff peaks are formed.

3. Spread over cooled pie with a spatula and torch with a blow torch to seal.