Everything Cauliflower Soup

From Uno Immanivong, chef and owner, Red Stix Street Food

Ingredients:

• 2-tablespoons Butter (can be substituted with olive oil for vegans)

• 1-yellow onion

• 2 cloves of garlic

• 1-head of cauliflower broken into small flowerettes

Advertisement

• 4-ounces parsnips, peeled and cut into 1/2" coins

• 4-ounces russet potato, peeled and diced

• 6-cups vegetable stock

• Pinch of nutmeg & cinnamon

• Salt & Pepper

To Garnish:

• Everything Bagel Seasoning

• Pomegranate Seeds

• Cremé Fraîche or Sour Cream

• Sage Brown Butter (see recipe below)

How to Make:

1. Place butter in a cold pan with the onions, smashed garlic cloves and heat slowly to a medium heat. Cook onions slowly until they start to caramelize.

2. Add the cauliflower & parnsips and mix well with the onions. Continue cooking until the veggies are browns around the edges about 4-5 minutes. (Optional method would be to roast the veggies in the oven at 375 for 20 minutes or until fork tender)

3. Add the vegetable stock and peeled and chopped potatoes. Bring to a boil, reduce and simmer until tender.

4. Let cool until safe to handle, insert an immersion hand blender and puree until smooth.

5. Pass through a fine strainer.

6. Season generously with salt and a little pepper, and adjust thickness with stock.

7. Finish with a drizzle of sage brown butter, dollup of creme fraiche, sprinkle of Everything Bagel seasoning, pomegranate seeds.

Sage Brown Butter

Ingredients:

• 8 tbsp. butter

• 20-30 fresh sage leaves

How to Make:

1. Melt butter in a small pan over medium heat until milk solids start to get slightly brown, about 2-3 minutes.

2. Add sage leaves and cook until leaves are crisp and butter browns, about 5 minutes.

http://redstixstreetfood.com/