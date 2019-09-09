Arlington PD making progress toward diversity goal

The Arlington Police Department is celebrating diversity among its staff.

Since 2014, Arlington PD's five-year average of hiring protected class police officers has been 55 percent.

The department has hired 145 protected class individuals and 118 non-protected class males. That includes 23 percent female officers.

Chief Will Johnson said he's made diversity a priority.

"I think it has to be something that is part of your culture, that you're constantly trying to make the department reflective of the community you serve. It is difficult and it's especially difficult when you compare cities. But every city has their own unique challenge. In Arlington, we've found several key strategies that have been helping us," he said.

For more about the department's recruitment efforts, visit www.arlingtontx.gov/city_hall/departments/police/recruiting/Frequently_Asked_Questions.