Texas votes to ban unrealized capital gains tax

Published  November 4, 2025 10:35pm CST
    • Texas voters have passed Proposition 2, which bans taxes on unrealized capital gains.
    • SJR 18 prevents the Texas state legislature from imposing the tax on individuals, families, estates or trusts.

Texas voters have decided to ban taxes on unrealized capital gains. 

SJR 18 prevents the Texas state legislature from imposing a tax on unrealized capital gains of individuals, families, estates or trusts.

Ballot language:

"The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of a tax on the realized or unrealized capital gains of an individual, family, estate, or trust."

The Source: Information in this report came from Texas Legislature Online.

