Texas votes to ban unrealized capital gains tax
Texas voters have decided to ban taxes on unrealized capital gains.
SJR 18 prevents the Texas state legislature from imposing a tax on unrealized capital gains of individuals, families, estates or trusts.
Ballot language:
"The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of a tax on the realized or unrealized capital gains of an individual, family, estate, or trust."
The Source: Information in this report came from Texas Legislature Online.